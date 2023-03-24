 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Actor trapped in Ritz-Carlton bathroom for 3 hours, had to pick lock to get out

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

A Chinese actor has shared how she became trapped in the bathroom of a Ritz-Carlton hotel for three hours and had to pick the lock to get out.

An actor became stuck in the bathroom of a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Beijing (Representational image)

A Chinese actor has shared how she became increasingly distraught while stuck in the bathroom of a five-star hotel for three hours. Jadie Lin Linqi posted a video about her experience at a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Beijing on March 13, according to the South China Morning Post.

Linqi said that she became locked in the bathroom of the five-star hotel on December 29. The Chinese actor said she went to use the toilet attached to her room but could not get it open when she wanted to get out. She became worried when she realised she had left her phone in the room outside. Moreover, the toilet’s wall-mounted phone was not working either.

With no way to alert the Ritz-Carlton staff or emergency services, the actor began yelling and banging on the door. “I felt frightened and had difficulty breathing,” she said, noting that there was no ventilation inside the cubicle.

Finding no help imminent, Linqi started devising ways to escape. She first tried the bathroom’s iron toilet paper holder to smash the lock. The method did not work and she ended up hurting one of her fingers.