9-year-old girl donates long hair to help Ukrainian army

A 9-year-old Ukrainian chopped and sold her long hair, and donated the proceedings to the military. This was the child's effort to help the war-torn country's armed forces against the Russian invasion.

Kira Hubina, a resident of from Chernihiv, had never cut her hair. But it was when she and her parents and three brothers were in a bomb shelter, that she learned on the internet that one can earn money by selling long hair.

The girl wanted to help the country's defence against Russian attack and hence decided to sell her hair and donate the proceeds to the Ukrainian military.

According to a report, Hubina’s father always admired her hair and would not allow her to cut it, but when he heard her offer to help the military, he was touched and decided to support her.

The girl received 3,500 hryvnias (about Rs 9,100) for her hair which she donated to the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, Ukraine looked close to losing the key eastern city of Severodonetsk to Russian forces but was boosted Wednesday by the US decision to send more advanced rocket systems to help with its defence.

"The Russians control 70 percent of Severodonetsk," Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday announced on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing to prepared positions.

"If in two or three days, the Russians take control of Severodonetsk, they will install artillery and mortars and will bombard more intensely Lysychansk," the city across the river, which Gaiday said remained held by Kyiv.

One of the industrial hubs on Russia's path to taking the eastern Lugansk region, Severodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower since the failed attempt to capture Kyiv.

But in a boost for the outgunned Ukrainian military, President Joe Biden confirmed that more US weaponry was on the way to allow them to "more precisely strike key targets" in Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)