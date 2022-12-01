Vodafone Idea is chasing SBI for up to Rs 16,000 loan: Report

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has approached the State Bank of India for a loan amounting to Rs 15,000-16,000 crore, The Economic Times reported on December 1. The beleaguered telecom operator plans to use the funds to meet its capital expenditure requirements, fund gear supply contracts for its pending 5G rollout and clear vendor dues, it said quoting sources aware of the development.

Reportedly, the matter relating to the raising funds via debt has been in discussion for over a month now as the country's largest lender has sought clarity on the government's potential shareholding in Vi, as well as the telco's business scale-up plans.

An executive, aware of Vi's loan negotiations told the ET that SBI wants to know whether Vi's promoters - the Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group plan to pump any more equity into the struggling telco. The bank has also sought an update on any global strategic investor participating in the operator's pending external fundraise.

Vi's proposal would be placed before SBI's apex credit committee to finalise terms only after obtaining clarity on the loss-making telecom service provider's expansion plans, a senior banker and a source aware of the matter told ET.

“The team is in talks with Vi, but it’s at a nascent stage... some clarifications

have been sought... on when the government will convert the telco's interest

liability into equity and its business plans” sources said.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the losses for the telecom operator widened to nearly Rs 7,600 crore. The company said it lost 60 lakh subscribers during the quarter. Its customer base now stands at 23.44 crore, nearly half of that of Reliance Jio, which added 77 lakh subscribers in the given quarter.

Vi has been struggling to raise funds from multiple avenues for a while now. The delays in conversion of part of statutory debt to equity in lieu of the government has also hindered the raising of funds majorly. The company management said it is in discussion with the government to convert the equity, however, it has not heard any communication from the Department of Telecom (DoT) since April 2022. An approval by the Sebi to convert Vi's $1.92 billion in dues to equity is likely to make the government the largest shareholder in the company with over 30 percent stake in it. “It continues to lose subscribers (mainly in 2G segment) and that adversely impacts revenue growth. The addition of 4G subscribers remains muted,” said Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst at Yes Securities. He added that the company “urgently needs massive capital infusion” for augmenting the capital expenditure to match up with peers in terms of 4G coverage.

Moneycontrol News

