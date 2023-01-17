Jio launches 5G services in 16 more cities across 7 states

Expanding its connectivity further, Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in 16 more cities across seven states on January 17. The cities are: Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, Gadag-Betageri (Karnataka), Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Nizamabad, Khammam (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh).

With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Among gradual 5G service launches across the country, Jio had recently announced its connectivity services in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs, the telco stated.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across 7 states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

Moneycontrol News

