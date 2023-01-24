 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airtel hikes price of minimum monthly prepaid recharge plan to Rs 155 in 7 more circles

Jan 24, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

According to Morgan Stanley, Airtel's higher minimum recharge plans "could eventually be rolled out pan-India over the coming months", and could lead to an estimated revenue accretive of "1.3-1.5 percent".

Bharti Airtel had first announced the discontinuation of Rs 99-pack in November 2022

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on January 24 said it has discontinued the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 in seven more circles, months after it was scrapped in the two circles of Odisha and Haryana. The move has led to a hike in the price of entry-level plan to Rs 155.

The Rs 99-pack provided users with a limited talk-time, which was deducted from the balance based on the duration of each call. It had a validity of 28 days. Airtel began scrapping the plan since November last year.

With the Rs 99-plan being chalked out, users will have to buy an entry-level unlimited calling pack of Rs 155. This also has a validity of 28 days, and comes along with 1 GB of internet data and 300 SMS.

"In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry level plan of Rs. 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customer can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson said.