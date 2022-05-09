ZTE Axon 40 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 64 MP Triple Cameras launched alongside Axon 40 Pro

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and Axon 40 Pro have officially been unveiled in China. The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra brings flagship specifications like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, three 64-megapixel cameras, and a high refresh rate AMOLED panel.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, Axon 40 Pro Price

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a starting price of CNY 5,000 (Roughly Rs 57,600) in China for the base 8GB/256GB model. The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra’s price is set at CNY 5,300 (Roughly Rs 61,100) for the 12GB/256GB option. The handset is available in black and silver colours.

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro boasts a starting price of CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,500). The handset is available in Crystal Mist Blue, Magic Night Black, and Star Orange colour options.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Axon 40 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The device comes with an X-axis linear motor and a large 36,356 mm² vapour chamber. The phone also boasts stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound and DTS:X Ultra support.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also comes with 10-bit colours and 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The new UDC Pro chip drives the display. There’s no notch or camera cut out, instead, you get a 16 MP under-display selfie shooter.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra gets a triple-camera setup with a customised 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera has a 7P lens, an f/1.6 aperture, a 35mm focal length, and omnidirectional autofocus. The ultrawide camera uses the same 64 MP Sony sensor, which also doubles as a macro unit. Lastly, there’s a 64 MP periscope camera with OIS, an f/3.5 aperture, and a 91 mm focal length. The phone also has a 3D ToF sensor and a flicker sensor. The phone can also capture 8K video on all three rear cameras.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512TB of storage. The Axon 40 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The phone also boasts stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio decoding. Like the Axon 40 Ultra, the Pro model also runs MyOS 12 based on Android 12.

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup with a 100 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. There’s a hole-punch camera cutout here that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is equipped with X-axis linear motor.