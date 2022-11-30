 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition launched with Premium Build, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition arrives alongside the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has officially been unveiled in China alongside the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+. The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is a special edition model of the Axon 40 Ultra and features different memory configurations, a unique space-themed design, and a better build.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition Price

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition price in China is set at CNY 5,900 (roughly Rs 67,400) for the 12GB/512GB model and CNY 7,700 (roughly Rs 88,000) for the 18GB/1TB variant. The phone is already up for pre-order in China, although there is no information about international availability.

The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition comes in a bespoke box with a protective case that fits the phone’s design. We say design as the back panel of this special edition Axon 40 Ultra has unique camera housing as compared to the original Axon 40 Ultra. The cameras now blend into the back panel as opposed to a separate camera island. Additionally, the material used on the back panel is ceramic and has a special textured surface.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Axon 40 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The device comes with an X-axis linear motor and a large 36,356 mm² vapour chamber. The phone also boasts stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound and DTS:X Ultra support.