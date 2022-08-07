YouTube is testing 'Pinch to Zoom' with Premium users

Google has introduced a new experimental feature for premium members to try out. 'Pinch to Zoom' allows users to zoom into a video using the familiar two-finger gesture, but that's not all you can do.

Once you have zoomed in, you can now pan around to look different parts of the video, and this works both in landscape and portrait modes.

The catch here is that you have to be a paying premium member to try out the feature. If you haven't, you can subscribe to the premium plan for Rs 129 per month, or you can pick up the family plan for Rs 189 per month, that will allow you to share premium benefits, with up to five family members.

Once you have signed up, open YouTube on your phone and click on your profile photo on the top right, then click on 'Your Premium Benefits'.

Next, you should look out for an option to 'Try new features'. Click on it, and opt in to the 'Pinch to Zoom' test. Once enabled, it will take a while before your account has access to the feature, and once activated, you can now test the feature out. Pinch to Zoom is available to try till September 1.