 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi's Redmi Smart TV 32 launched in India with Amazon's Fire OS.

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 32-inch model.

Xiaomi has officially unveiled a new affordable smart TV in India. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 debuts as the company’s first non-Android-powered smart TV. Instead, the latest Redmi TV uses Amazon’s Fire OS operating system, the OS seen on Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 Price in India

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 32-inch model. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 will be available a special introductory price of Rs 12,999. Redmi’s new Fire TV will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Mi online store from March 21.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 Features