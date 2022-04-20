Xiaomi launches the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power in India

Xiaomi has added two new budget smartphones to its line-up in India, with the launch of the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power. Both phones are successors to the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Power smartphones, that were launched in 2020.

The Redmi 10A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone will be sold for Rs. 9,499. The smartphone will go on sale from April 26.

Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27

The Redmi 10 power will be available in only one variant with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has been priced at Rs. 14,999. Xiaomi has not announced the sale date for the smartphone yet.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Redmi 10A has a 6.53-inch HD+ display and houses MediaTek's Helio G25 SoC, which can be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Besides that, the phone has a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the back is a 13-megapixel AI camera, and a 5-megapixel front facing camera rests above the display. The phone will use the MIUI 12.5 user interface (based on Android 11).

The 10A is powered by 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Also Read: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and more

Redmi 10 Power specifications

The Redmi 10 Power has a 6.7-inch display HD+ LCD display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, that is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the back is a dual-camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel portrait camera. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.