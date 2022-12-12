 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, Leica cameras

Carlsen Martin
Dec 12, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor that is found on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The Xiaomi 13 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices in the Xiaomi 13 series are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi 13 Price 

The Xiaomi 13 price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,500), and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500), respectively. The Xiaomi 13 comes in Black, Field Green, Far Mountain Blue, and White colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000), CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 68,700), and CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 74,500), respectively. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Tao Black, Ceramic White, Wilderness Green, and Far Mountain Blue colours.

Moreover, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 is also offered in limited custom colours including Cement Gray, Jungle Green, Hurricane Yellow, Sapphire Blue, and Flame Red colour options. The Xiaomi 13 series will be available for purchase in China from December 14, although there is no word on international availability yet.