 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo V27 Pro to go on sale in India later today: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 05, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.

The Vivo V27 Pro will be available for purchase in India later today. The Vivo V27 Pro was unveiled in India last week alongside with the vanilla V27 model. The Vivo V27 Pro arrives with a MediaTek chipset, a new and improved 50 MP triple-camera setup, and a sleek design.

Vivo V27 Pro Price in India 

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants that will set you back Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. The handset is available in Magic Blue and Noble Black colours.

Vivo V27 Pro Offers