 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo V27 5G goes for sale in India. Check features, price

Carlsen Martin
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

The Vivo V27 price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model.

The Vivo V27 5G is now available for purchase in India. The Vivo V27 5G was unveiled earlier this month alongside the Vivo V27 Pro 5G. The Vivo V27 5G arrived as India’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and also boasts a 120Hz curved AMOLED display.

Vivo V27 5G Price  in India 

The Vivo V27 price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 36,999. Customers can get a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the V27 5G through ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial services cards. Vivo is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the Vivo V27 5G.

Vivo V27 5G Specifications