Vivo to launch the X80 series in India: Here's how to watch the livestream

Vivo is all set to launch the camera focused X80 and X80 Pro in India today at 12 noon. The X series continues Vivo's partnership with Zeiss, like the previous phones in the series - the X60 and X70.

The Vivo X80 Pro is the high-end phone that will compete with other premium smartphones in the space, while the X80 is a slightly pared down sibling that should be priced lower.

Where to watch the livestream?

The launch event is set for May 18, 2022 and will be livestreamed over the company's YouTube channel, starting at 12 noon. You can watch the stream below:

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, although we don’t think the Indian model will use the latter. The phone can also be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also features a 27-layer VC cooling system, a HiFi audio chip, and NFC with a wider range, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating.

The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China. The handset packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 LTPO2 AMOLED panel from Samsung. The LTPO2 technology enables support for an adaptive refresh rate, scaling between 1Hz to 120Hz.

For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro uses a custom 50 MP, 1/1.3" Samsung-made ISOCELL GNV sensor with optical stabilization, laser AF, and Pixel Shift technology. The main camera is paired with a dedicated Sony IMX663 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom and gimbal-like OIS. You also get an 8 MP optically stabilised periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 is only available in a single MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone can also be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China.

The Vivo X80 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The vanilla Vivo X80 gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, although it doesn’t use the same LTPO2 technology as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

For optics, the Vivo X80 uses a 50 MP Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with f/1.75 aperture and OIS. The main camera is paired with a downgraded 12 MP Sony IMX663 ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom. The selfie camera is the same as that on the X80 Pro.