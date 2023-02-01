 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: Ambitious AI initiatives on agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable cities. How can it be implemented?

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

Opportunities and key challenges for AI in agriculture, AI in health, and AI for sustainable cities.

The Indian government plans to build three "Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence" in top academic institutions. These centres will collaborate with universities and corporations to research and create AI applications for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. (Representational image)

Union Budget 2023 proposes ambitious artificial intelligence initiatives. The Indian government plans to build three "Centers of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence" in top academic institutions. These CoEs will collaborate with universities and corporations to conduct research and create AI applications for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. The objective is to build a robust AI ecosystem in India on the one hand and to create and train more AI professionals on the other.

Let's look into how AI is influencing agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable cities.

AI applications in agriculture

According to a Forbes article, global spending on "smart" agriculture, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning, is expected to quadruple to $15.3 billion by 2025. Alongside, the research indicates that the market for AI in agriculture will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent between 2016 and 2026, reaching $2.5 billion.