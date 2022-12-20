 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan's eye care brand seeks partners to achieve greater 'technological edge': Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

A senior executive of the eye-care division of Titan said the company is “open to" any inorganic opportunities it may spot in the market, according to a Mint report.

To achieve a greater technological edge, watch maker Titan Co Limited’s eye care division is looking for partners for its eye care brand. The company plans to do so by either investing  in entities that bring strong technical capabilities or acquiring them, a senior executive told Mint.

Saumen Bhaumik the chief executive of the eye-care division of Titan said the company is “open to" any inorganic opportunities it may spot in the market.

Bhaumik emphasised on the company's desire for an investment with a technological orientation and said “Our exploration would be in the space which brings in a little bit of a tech orientation. As I said, this is an exploration. We’ll continue to explore whatever fits the scheme of things".

Titan's eye care division operates the optical retail chain Titan Eye+, which sells prescription eyewear and lifestyle products under brands like Titan, Titan Glares and Fastrack.

Titan’s eye-care brand had an annual revenue of ₹517 crore in FY22. The chief executive also spoke at length about the division's expansion plans with a focus on expanding their reach in top 20 cities.