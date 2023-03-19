 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TikTok bans: What the evidence says about security and privacy concerns

The Conversation
Mar 19, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

Building a profile from user data to enable targeted phishing attacks on sensitive government accounts is plausible, however, there is no evidence that social media applications like TikTok has been used for this purpose.

The UK PM Rishi Sunak hinted at banning TikTok from government employees' devices. TikTok, like many social media applications, collects significant amounts of user data. (Photo: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently hinted that he may ban the social media application TikTok from devices used by government employees.

His comments follow similar bans by the European Commission and US federal government. In the EU and US cases, security concerns were used as the justification for a ban. Unlike Facebook or Instagram (both owned by US-based Meta), TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is based in China.

Such concerns are not new. In October 2022, the former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo described his fear that China could compel TikTok to act as a “Trojan horse”, accessing and exploiting sensitive data on users’ devices.

TikTok, like many social media applications, collects significant amounts of user data including dates of birth, email addresses and telephone numbers.