The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Oil India Limited (OIL), the government-owned oil and gas extraction company, has reportedly been a victim of a cyberattack, with the hackers demanding $75,00,000 (roughly Rs 57 crore) as ransom through a note from the infected PC. OIL's Duliajan headquarters in Assam was the target of the attack, and the company said it shut down all affected systems and was working to resolve the issue as quickly as it could.

Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private. One of the options under consideration is adopting a "poison pill", known as a shareholder rights plan, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Twitter could announce the poison pill as soon as April 19.

Google has announced that Fitbit (part of the company's hardware division) has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include its PPG algorithms in Fitbit devices. The company's new PPG AFib algorithm can passively assess the heart's rhythm in the background and can be used both while you are still or while you're asleep.

Spotify has rebranded its standalone audio streaming service Spotify Greenroom to Spotify Live, which will now be available as a standalone app and as a live streaming feature within the main app. Initially, the service will only be providing select original programming on the Spotify app. Creators who wish to go live will have to use the Spotify Live app.

Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. Both Sony and Kirkbi invested $1 billion each and the funds would be used to "build the metaverse and support its continued growth ", Epic Games said on April 11. The goal is to create a new social entertainment platform that explores the connection between "digital and physical worlds, it said.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a feature that will show users the estimated time of arrival (ETA) when sharing files in chat. First reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested in the beta versions of the Android and iOS apps and has already been rolled out to the web-based WhatsApp clients.