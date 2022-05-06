Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones launched in India: All you need to know

Sennheiser recently dropped a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones are touted to offer superior audio performance for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, primarily engineered for those with an active lifestyle.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Price in India

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs 10,990. However, Sennheiser claims that this is just an introductory price. The earbuds are available for sale across platforms such as Sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon India, and other leading electronic outlets in the country.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earphones Features

The Sport True Wireless earphones feature Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion. The earbuds also have an Adaptable Acoustic feature that lets users opt for either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings.

The open ear adapters and Aware EQ settings help reduce body-borne noise and allow some ambient sound to enter in for better situational awareness. This helps athletes hear their surroundings rather than footsteps or heartbeats for greater situational awareness. Additionally, closed-ear adapters and Focus EQ settings can help you stay focused in noisy gyms.

The Sport TWS earbuds also have app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control App. The earbuds can also be paired with both Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth 5.2. The Sport True Wireless earphones also support audio codecs like SBC, AAC, and aptX. The touch controls on the buds offer access to audio navigation and voice assistance.

The Sport True Wireless earphones feature an ergonomic design and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Sennheiser also claims that the Sport TWS earbuds can deliver up to nine hours of battery life and a total of 27 hours with the case.