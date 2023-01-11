Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for February 1; where to watch, what to expect

Samsung has announced that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place on February 1. This will also be the South Korean tech giant's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will still stream the event on their official website, and YouTube channel.

Samsung is expected to announce its new line-up of Galaxy S series phones, which will most likely be called the S23. In a press release Samsung said, "The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic."

The Galaxy S23 has been part of leaks and rumors for a long time now. Qualcomm has already confirmed that the S23 will have their latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and may end up ditching their in-house Exynos SoC for a Snapdragon release globally.

Then, thanks to other leaks, we know that the base variant of the line-up will have a 3900 mAh battery, while the S23+ will carry a 4700mAh battery and the S23 Ultra will have the biggest of them all, a 5000mAh battery.

According to some leaks, the telephoto and ultrawide camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will be the same as on the S22 and S22+. We don't know yet whether this would be true for the S23 Ultra as well.

Rumors suggest that the S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel primary sensor for the main camera, and have a curved QHD+ AMOLED display. The S23 and S23+ are expected to stick to FHD+ AMOLED displays.

Funnily enough, the date of the event was already leaked, when Samsung Colombia accidentally put up a promo image for the event on their site by mistake.

Moneycontrol News

