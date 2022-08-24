Redmi Note 11 SE India launch on August 26, key specs confirmed

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 SE, the sixth smartphone in the Note 11 line-up, in India on August 26.

The phone, which follows the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting August 31. Redmi took to social media to confirm the Note 11 SE launch. A product page, too, has also been set up, confirming some of the specifications.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Note 11 SE will run on Android 12 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The phone will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 SE will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also come with a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will feature a Z-Axis Vibration Motor and a dual-speaker setup. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Bifrost Blue, and Shadow Black options.