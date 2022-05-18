Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India; prices start at Rs 15,999

Realme has added two more phones to the Narzo 50 line-up in India. The Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G go on sale starting May 24 and will be available at Realme's online store, Amazon and other online retailers, plus authorized Realme retailers offline.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3 Review in Five Minutes

Pricing and Offers

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available in three variants and the price will start at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 16,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999.

The phone will go on sale starting May 24 at Realme's official online store, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale starting May 26, and will be available in two variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base variant will be priced at Rs 21,999 and the higher end variant will set you back Rs 23,999.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale at Realme's official online store, Amazon and other authorized retailers. If you have a HDFC Bank card, you can avail a flat Rs 2,000 discount on both phones.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications

The Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 810 5G SoC, and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the back of the phone is a dual camera module with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a black and white portrait lens. On the front, is a 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Also Read: Realme 9 Review: One of the best 4G smartphones in the sub-20K segment

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. Realme says that the in-display fingerprint reader on the phone, also doubles as a heart-rate monitor.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 920 5G SoC and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone also has a vapor chamber cooling system, that allows the phone to run 10-degrees cooler than previous iterations.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 48-megapixel camera and on the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.