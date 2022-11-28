Realme 10 Pro+ price in India revealed ahead of December 8 launch: All you need to know

Realme is gearing up to launch the next generation of its ‘number’ series in India next week. However, since the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were already unveiled in China, their specifications are well known. But now, the company has revealed the Realme 10 Pro+ pricing in India.

First off, the Realme 10 Pro series is launching in India on December 8 at 12:30 pm (IST). And a recent clip uploaded by Realme VP Madhav Sheth confirms that the Realme 10 Pro Plus price in India will start from under Rs 25,000. Sheth notes, “Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out”.

It is worth noting that we saw similar pricing from the Realme 9 Pro+ (Review), which was the most expensive smartphone to debut in the company’s ‘number’ series. The Realme 10 Pro+ price in China starts from CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400). The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 61-degree 2.5D curved sides, making it the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved display. The screen on the 10 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G standalone (SA) technology.