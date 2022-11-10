Realme 10 Pro+ design teased ahead of launch; 10 Pro spotted on China Telecom

The Realme 10 was recently unveiled globally as the first phone in the company’s ‘10’ series. However, the company is also gearing up to launch the Realme 10 series in China next week. While the company has teased the design and some specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+, the Realme 10 Pro was leaked on China Telecom.

The Realme 10 series is launching in China on November 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has already teased several details about the Realme 10 Pro+. The most recent teaser reveals the design of the Realme 10 Pro+. The teaser shows the phone in all its glory, including the curved AMOELD display on the front and the triple-rear camera setup on the back.

The triple-rear camera setup on the back is housed in two circular modules, one for the primary camera and another for the other two sensors. The phone also appears to have a multi-coloured back panel with a shimmering light pattern. Additionally, the company previously revealed that the AMOLED panel on the front would feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen will usher in a new generation of eye protection technology and offers the first “mass-produced 2160Hz UHF dimming”. Previous reports also suggests that the Realme 10 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Realme is expected to use a 108 MP sensor on the main camera of the 10 Pro+.

While Realme hasn’t provided any details about the non ‘Plus’ model, it recently showed up on China Telecom. The listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests that the Realme 10 Pro will feature a flat frame design without the curved screen of the 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro is also expected to feature a 64 MP triple-camera setup and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro could pack a 5,000 mAh battery, while the phone will run Android 13 out of the box. The Realme 10 Pro will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while the Realme 10 Pro+ will offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. We should get more details about the Realme 10 series in the coming days.

Also Read: Realme 10 launched globally, priced starting at $229