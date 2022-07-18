Oppo to roll out Reno 8 smartphones, Pad Air tablet, and Enco X2 earbuds in India today: Here's how to watch the event

Oppo will launch three products in India today: the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones, Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds, and Oppo Pad Air tablet.

How can I watch the event?

The virtual event is scheduled for 6pm IST on July 18. It will kick off on the company's official YouTube channel and will be available on its social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can click on the embedded video below, to watch the event.

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro's expected specifications

The Reno 8 will feature a 6.43 inch full HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC which will pair with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Reno 8 Pro will feature a 6.7 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will run on MediaTek's 8100 Max SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both smartphones are powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast-charging.

Oppo Pad Air's expected specifications

The Pad Air is the first Oppo tablet to launch in India, and will likely run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

It could have a 10.3 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 with a 5:3 aspect ratio. As with the smartphones, the Pad Air will likely feature ColorOS 12 as the user interface, which is based on Android 12.

There are up to four speakers on the tab, and we could see a massive 7,100 mAh battery with 18W fast charging as part of the package.