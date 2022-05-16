Netflix looking to livestream reality shows; asks workers to leave if shows offend

Netflix is developing ways to livestream upcoming reality shows and stand-up specials, according to Deadline. The content provider confirmed to the publication that it was in early stages of developing livestreaming capabilities.

Netflix may use the capabilities to open up live voting for upcoming shows like Dance 100 or stream comedy sets from its annual Netflix is a Joke stand-up special. There is no date for rollout yet, and so far, only a small team within the company is working on the project.

According to Deadline, 12 shows are being filmed with livestreaming in mind.

In other news, Netflix recently told its staff to leave if they are offended by the shows the company airs. In a memo that was sent to staff on Thursday, Netflix said that it expected its employees to work on shows that they may not agree with, or their moral values don't align with.

The content giant told its employees that it supports the artistic freedom of its creators, and said that it wasn't the place to work at if employees found it hard to support its diverse shows.

The company faced backlash against stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle's show The Closer, which several critics branded as transphobic and homophobic. Several employees within Netflix staged a walkout in protest of Chapelle's new show.