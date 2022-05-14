First look of 'The Archies', starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, is out

The first poster of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. (Image credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

Netflix has released the first look of Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie comics. The movie, titled The Archies, stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in leading roles.

All three of them belong to influential film families. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, while Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor’s parents are late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

The film will release on Netflix in 2023.

The streaming platform described the project as a “musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult”.

“It still promises to have something for every generation,” Netflix added. “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era.”

Suhana Khan, while sharing the film’s promo on her Instagram account, said. “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on Netflix.”

Kapoor wrote: "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang cause the Archies are coming soon on Netflix.”

Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. The most recent was American television series Riverdale.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes