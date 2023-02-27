MWC 2023 | Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India, globally with Leica cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 rating

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has officially been unveiled in Indian and global markets. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was first unveiled in China back in December 2022 and is only now making its way to other regions. The key highlight of the device is the new camera system that is fined tuned in collaboration with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price starts from EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,600). The company is yet to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India. However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has been listed on Amazon India, confirming that its price in the country will be announced on February 28 at 12:00 pm (IST). It is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. It runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Additionally, there’s a 50 MP floating telephoto camera with Leica’s Floating Lens element and a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. For audio, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and more. The handset features an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Carlsen Martin