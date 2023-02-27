 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India, globally with Leica cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 rating

Carlsen Martin
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price is set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,900) for the sole 16GB/512GB model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India will be announced on February 28.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has officially been unveiled in Indian and global markets. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was first unveiled in China back in December 2022 and is only now making its way to other regions. The key highlight of the device is the new camera system that is fined tuned in collaboration with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price starts from EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,600). The company is yet to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India. However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has been listed on Amazon India, confirming that its price in the country will be announced on February 28 at 12:00 pm (IST). It is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications