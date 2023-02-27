MWC 2023 | Xiaomi 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica cameras alongside Xiaomi 13 Lite

The Xiaomi 13 series was officially unveiled in Europe ahead of MWC 2023. The line-up included the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. You can head on over to the link for a detailed look at the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s specifications. Now, let’s take a look at the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite Pricing

The Xiaomi 13 price starts from EUR 999 (roughly Rs 87,400). The Xiaomi 13 Lite price starts from EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,650). The Xiaomi 13 is offered in White, Black, and Flora Green colours, while the Xiaomi 13 Lite comes in Black, Lite Blue, and Lite Pink colours. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite are note expected to debut in India.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 13 runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch FHD+ E6 AMOLED display. The screen boasts an Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, there’s a Leica-branded triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 50 MP primary Sony IMX800 sensor with Hyper OIS paired with 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a 10 MP telephoto unit with OIS. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera from the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 13 include 4G, 5G, NavIC:L5, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. It also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Dolby Head Tracking and an IR blaster. Lastly, there’s an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the latest mid-range offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with the Adreno 644 GPU. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Lite runs Android 12 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, there’s a Leica-branded triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 50 MP primary Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera from the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.