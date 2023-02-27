 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Xiaomi 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica cameras alongside Xiaomi 13 Lite

Carlsen Martin
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 series was officially unveiled in Europe ahead of MWC 2023. The line-up included the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. You can head on over to the link for a detailed look at the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s specifications. Now, let’s take a look at the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite Pricing

The Xiaomi 13 price starts from EUR 999 (roughly Rs 87,400). The Xiaomi 13 Lite price starts from EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,650). The Xiaomi 13 is offered in White, Black, and Flora Green colours, while the Xiaomi 13 Lite comes in Black, Lite Blue, and Lite Pink colours. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite are note expected to debut in India.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications