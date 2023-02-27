 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

MWC 2023: Nokia C32, Nokia C22 affordable smartphones arrive with UniSoC chips, Android 13 (Go Edition)

Carlsen Martin
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

As of now, there is no word on availability of Nokia’s affordable smartphones in India.

Nokia C32 price starts from EUR 129 (roughly Rs 12,300), while the Nokia C22 starts from EUR 109 (roughly Rs 9,550)

MWC 2023 Barcelona is underway with smartphone makers taking centre stage. Nokia is one of the those brands, introducing several new budget smartphones and more importantly changes its iconic logo to mark the start of a new era for the company.

Apart from the Nokia G22, the Finnish telecom giant also unveiled the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 affordable smartphones at MWC 2023.

Nokia C32 Specifications

The Nokia C32 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on stock Android 13 (Go Edition), while Nokia has pledged two years of quarterly security updates. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.