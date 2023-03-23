 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Mozilla launches ‘trustworthy AI’ startup Mozilla.ai

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The new company's mission is to build Open source, 'trustworthy' AI products

(Image: Mozilla)

Mozilla has announced that it is committing $30 million to build a new startup called Mozilla.ai.

The focus of the new AI startup would be on creating Artificial Intelligence products, that are Open source and “trustworthy”.

Also Read: Opera integrates ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers

“This new wave of AI has generated excitement, but also significant apprehension,” Mozilla wrote in its announcement.