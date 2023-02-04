 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What are Artificial Intelligence ethics?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

With Artificial Intelligence poised to invade the workspace, here is a look at the set of governing principles for an ethical AI

The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has grown by leaps and bounds. As various industries remain curious about the applications of AI, it is only a matter of time before the workforce is augmented by it.

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide business spending on AI is expected to reach $500 billion by the end of 2023.

Why is it important?

We have to remember that the intelligence of an AI model is determined by what is taught by humans.