Jio Phone 5G India launch: Handset spotted on BIS certification site

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

The handset is likely to come with a 4GB RAM which will be backed by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC chip owing to Jio's partnership with Qualcomm, which makes the Snapdragon chip

Reliance in August announced that the Jio Phone 5G is being developed with technological aid from Google (Image Source: Jio Platforms)

Reliance's budget 5G frequency compatible phone Jio Phone 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing. Earlier the device was also spotted on the Geekbench listing. It seems the company is seeking approvals for the phone and it might launch soon, however India Today's report suggests that the phone is likely to be launched at the next Reliance annual general meeting (AGM) event.

Earlier this year in August, Reliance announced that the Jio Phone 5G is being developed with technological aid from Google. While the official specs are not known as of now, the device has been listed on the Geekbench website with the model number Jio LS1654QB5.

The device is likely to come with 4GB RAM which will be backed by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC chip. The listing suggests that the Jio Phone 5G might ship with Android 12 OS.

The device will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies, India Today said in its report citing leaks.

