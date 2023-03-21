iQOO Z7 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Z7 5G has offically been unveiled in India. The launch comes on the back of the iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G’s debut in China. However, the Indian version of the iQOO Z7 5G is much different from its Chinese counterpart, opting for a MediaTek chipset, AMOLED display, fast charging, and the latest software.

iQOO Z7 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z7 price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G will also come in an 8GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 19,999. iQOO is also offering a bank discount of Rs 1,500 through debit and credit card and EMI transactions using HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. The handset will be available for purchase later today through Amazon India and iQOO’s e-store.

iQOO Z7 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with the Mali-G68 GPU. The handset sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader. For optics, the iQOO Z7 5G gets a dual-camera setup on the back with 64 MP ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor with OIS and a 2 MP depth sensor. Moreover, the iQOO Z7 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery, although charging speed is confirmed at 44W.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

The iQOO Z7 5G comes in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options. The phone weighs grams and measures only 7.8mm thick, making it the slimmest phone in the segment, according to iQOO. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microSD card slot, and more. The iQOO Z7 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Funtouch OS 13 on top. iQOO also promises two years of major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates with the Z7 5G.

