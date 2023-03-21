 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO Z7 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The iQOO Z7 5G price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.

The iQOO Z7 5G has offically been unveiled in India. The launch comes on the back of the iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G’s debut in China. However, the Indian version of the iQOO Z7 5G is much different from its Chinese counterpart, opting for a MediaTek chipset, AMOLED display, fast charging, and the latest software.

iQOO Z7 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z7 price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G will also come in an 8GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 19,999. iQOO is also offering a bank discount of Rs 1,500 through debit and credit card and EMI transactions using HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. The handset will be available for purchase later today through Amazon India and iQOO’s e-store.

iQOO Z7 5G Specifications