Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal: Leadership is the missing link in India’s education sector

Darlington Jose Hector
Dec 18, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

The most viable way to make the system function efficiently is to empower educational leaders at all levels - SD Shibulal

S.D. Shibulal, co-founder and ex-CEO of Infosys.

S.D. Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys, who also served as its chief executive officer from 2011-14, is today powering a philanthropic movement along with his wife Kumari Shibulal, with greater focus on education. Besides education, the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), is also working in healthcare, organic farming as well as 'Sangamam', a new venture focused on reviving art and culture.

In an interview, S.D. Shibulal and his wife spoke about the need to create better educational leadership in the country, and how empowering educational leaders is more feasible and scalable than improving individual schools as that would result in a greater multiplier effect. Excerpts:

After stepping down from Infosys, you have spent a lot of time with your foundation. What are the broad objectives of the SFPI and how does that dovetail into the larger economic and social realities in India?

Our journey in the social sector started in 1999 when we sponsored the education of two children from Kerala. The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives started with education as a sector, based on the simple belief that the founders, my wife and I, achieved what we did because of it. Over time, we expanded to other causes in education as we felt poor access to quality education is prevalent across various parts of society, especially underprivileged children.

By providing better access to education to numerous lives, we believe we are giving individuals a chance to level the playing field and take charge of their future. All our programs - Vidyadhan, Vidyarakshak, Ankur, The Samhita Academy and ShikshaLokam - have been formed with this premise.

What are the areas that you think India needs to concentrate on for its next stage of development as far as education is concerned? What are some of SFPI's initiatives in addressing some of those concerns?