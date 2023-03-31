E3 has been cancelled once again due to lackluster interest

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been cancelled once again, because it, “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary,” said the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

This appears to be the final nail in the fledgling event's coffin, as it struggles to stay relevant, as an outlet for new video game announcements and media.

Also Read: Think twice before putting your time and money into an online game. Here’s why

All three major video game console makers - Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo - had pulled out of the event, earlier this year. Despite assurances that the event will happen, ESA has now confirmed it has pulled the plug.

Moneycontrol News