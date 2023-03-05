 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DAO EvTech earmarks Rs 100 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, to hire 2,000 people

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

The company currently has a dealership network in Madurai, Pollachi, Coimbatore and Thanjavur. "The goal is to launch 20 dealerships in Chennai", Liu noted.

Electric mobility start-up DAO EvTech has drawn up plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu and employ about 2,000 people by 2025, the company said on Sunday.

DAO commenced production at its facility in Chakan, Pune and has enabled two wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities and investments from US based DAO Evtech LLC and its promoter Michael Liu.

DAO EvTech has planned to invest USD 100 million in India apart from the Rs 100 crore for Tamil Nadu and showcased a new line of electric vehicles in the city recently.

"Tamil Nadu market is crucial to any EV two-wheeler maker. Chennai has the highest two-wheeler penetration rate at 73 percent, which is double that of major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru," Liu said.