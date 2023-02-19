 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Sybil, the AI tool that predicts lung cancer risk, support radiologists' work?

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Researchers, who made and trained an AI system which looks at low-dose chest CT scans to determine lung-cancer risk, will now begin a prospective clinical trial, and the AI code has been made open-source.

The most significant cause of cancer-related death worldwide is lung cancer. Globally, 13 per cent of all new cancer cases and 19 per cent of all cancer-related fatalities are attributable to it. In addition, an estimated 1.8 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer for the first time in 2012. It is the most common malignancy and the primary cause of cancer-related mortality in men in India, with the highest incidence in Mizoram in both sexes (age-adjusted rate 28.3 and 28.7 per 100,000 population in males and females, respectively).

Lung cancer incidence has increased in both sexes in Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. To a considerable extent, the frequency and pattern of smoking account for the variation in lung cancer incidence and pattern among geographic regions and ethnic groups.

Lung cancer has a terrible five-year survival rate, hovering at 15 per cent in affluent countries and five per cent in developing ones. Low-dose computed tomography (CT) reduces lung cancer mortality by 20 per cent in high-risk populations. However, this benefit comes at the expense of a 96 per cent false-positive rate. The usefulness of such a screening tool in a country like India, where tuberculosis is rampant, seems dubious. There is a need to discover novel non-invasive methods/ biomarkers for the early diagnosis and screening of the high-risk group.

Recently, scientists developed the Sybil deep-learning cancer risk model. In contrast to existing methods, Sybil only takes a single low-chest computed tomography (CT) scan to predict lung cancer risk one to six years after screening.