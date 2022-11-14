 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mercedes-Benz’s EV ramp-up could position India as manufacturing base

Pavan Lall
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

From 2025, all of the German carmaker’s new vehicles will be purely electric

The ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 generated 300-plus confirmed bookings within the first two weeks of launch (Image: Mercedes Benz)

Setting up a fully integrated business unit for the auto industry in a foreign country takes money, time and, most importantly, market-readiness in terms of adoption and affordability. But how would that work when it’s for a new technology that is already overhauling the world of mobility?

Executives with Mercedes-Benz AG who oversee the electric vehicle (EV) architecture point to growing investments in carbon neutrality and EV products.

“Mercedes-Benz is on the way to the CO2-neutral mobility of the future and is investing massively in the transformation of the company in the coming years. From 2025, all new vehicle architectures will be purely electric,” said Christoph Starzynski, vice president, EV architecture for Mercedes Benz. “We are on track in the transformation process of the company — electric only and digitalisation.”

Officials with Mercedes-Benz have said carbon-neutral production across all manufacturing plants worldwide will be achieved by this year. By 2025, up to 50 percent of the company’s sales volumes will comprise EVs. By 2030, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go all-electric, wherever market conditions allow, and by 2039, the company aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality.

Greening operations

The drivers behind these goals are also related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) norms.