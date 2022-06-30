AEHRA, a new name in the market of electric vehicles

AEHRA, a new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with its headquarters at Milan, Italy, aims to do things differently from others by keeping an open platform to choose and pick only pioneering engineering and technology. AEHRA comes from a Latin word 'aera', which means era.

Talking to Forbes.com, CEO Hazim Nada spoke about how AEHRA, which was announced on June 30, will stand out in the EV market.

"AEHRA does not see itself purely as another EV producer at all, our vision is beyond this. We are participants in the energy transition, working one step at a time. Our initial focus is evolving the shapes and architectures of electric vehicles to allow the full utilization of all the possibilities that electric powertrains enable. EVs are still being designed and engineered with legacy design, mentalities and materials. This has to pass."

"We see our innovative vehicular shapes as opening a door to a whole different architecture and definition of how EVs should look and be experienced, allowing for maximum utilization of all the possibilities permitted by the shift from fossil fuels to electricity," he added.

Founder and CEO Hazim Nada has a Master's Degree in Theoretical Physics from University of Cambridge and a PhD Philosophy from Imperial College London. He is partnered by Filippo Perini, a former director at Lamborghini Centro Stile, who will lead the vehicles' design.

AEHRA will launch with an SUV and a sedan, to be showcased later in the year in concept form and delivered to customers by 2025. These are engineered to be performance-driven and will aim for a battery range of at least 497 miles, according to the article.