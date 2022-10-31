Apple Watch Series 8 Review: It ain’t broke but Apple made it better anyway

The Apple Watch has always been the gold standard for smartwatches. However, in the past couple of years, brands like Samsung, Mobvoi, and Fossil have been gunning for Apple’s vast market share in the space with smartwatches of their own based on Google’s WearOS platform. Hell, even Google released its own smartwatch this month in the form of the Pixel Watch.

But this doesn’t seem to have deterred the Cupertino-based tech giant as the company switched up its winning formula with the addition of the Apple Watch Ultra, a high-end smartwatch gunning for the likes of Garmin and Suunto. But while the Apple Watch Ultra aims to take on those serious GPS smartwatches aimed at high-octane training and adventure; the Apple Watch Series 8 caters to the average iPhone user, who is simply looking to live a more active and healthier lifestyle. So how does it fare in this regard? Let’s find out:

Apple Watch Series 8 Price in India

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs 45,900 and goes all the way up to Rs 84,900 for the top-end variant. It is worth noting that the only differences between the different versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 is the material used in their construction and the choice of opting for a GPS-only or GPS + Cellular version.

Design

Let's start off with the design and build of the Apple Watch Series 8. We received the 45mm variant with the stainless-steel casing. However, the Apple Watch Series 8 is offered in 41mm and 45mm versions with a stainless steel or aluminium case. The strap options include a Milanese Loop and a silicone Sport Band, the former geared more towards formal occasions and the latter ideal for everyday activity. The stainless-steel case of our 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 model weighed 51.5 grams with the strap adding a little more heft.

However, the watch sat comfortably on my wrist throughout the day, whether I was exercising, working, commuting, or sleeping when using the sports band. Both the sports band and stainless-steel strap were particularly easy to remove and replace. The case itself boasts narrow bezels on all sides, adding to the watch’s appeal and maximising screen real estate. The familiar digital crown also makes a reappearance, while the side button is now flatter and blends into the frame.

But do not let this elegant design fool you; the Apple Watch Series 8 is one tough cookie. Apple says that the “thick front crystal, robust geometry and flat base make it resistant to cracking.” Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is IP6X rated for dust resistant and WR50 rated for water resistance, allowing to submerge the watch in up to fifty meters of water. The Apple Watch Series 8 pretty-much aces it in terms of its design, which perfectly balances elegance and comfort, while maintaining a robust build.

Display

Regardless of whether you opt for the 41mm or 45mm model, the Apple Watch Series 8 gets an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display. However, the display on our stainless-steel model had Sapphire Crystal protection. The display also reaches a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, making it easily visible in daylight. And the brightness combined with the vibrant colours of the OLED screen allows you to enjoy unique watch face designs.

Apple has also improved the Always-on display of the Watch Series 8, allowing you to always see a dimmer version of the watch face. The watch also gets a full-fledged QWERTY keyboard which helps you reply to text messages on the go. And since we’re on the topic of watch faces, watchOS 9 has a plethora of options. Moreover, the Apple Watch Series 8 has fully customisable watch faces. My favourite one being the analogue clock with customisable numerals, colours, and more.

Fitness Tracking

The Appel Watch Series 8 brings all the best health and fitness tracking features from its predecessor, while introducing some add-ons. Let’s start off with activity tracking! The Apple Watch Series 8 has a plethora of activities to chose from, including cycling, running, walking, yoga, training, hiking, and more. The Watch Series 8 brings even more workout data by adding new metrics. The watch now has heart rate zones and split pace to measure the intensity of your workouts.

Moreover, the exercise app also has rings that close when you complete your fitness goals, which can motivate you to go the extra mile every now and then. Additionally, the Apple Watch also features automatic activity tracking, which worked well while swimming, running, and cycling. The watch can also automatically switch between activities. All the data from your workouts can be obtained on Apple’s Health App. When it comes to fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best in the business for active users.

Temperature Tracking

One of the biggest highlights of the Apple Watch Series 8 is temperature sensing, courtesy of two new temperature sensors. One of these sensors sit right under the display to measure ambient temperature and the other closer to the skin to measure body temperature. The temperature sensor comes in play for sleep tracking and cycle tracking. The Watch Series 8 can use your body temperature data to see a chart of when you ovulated, which could help in family planning. I couldn’t test it out, but it is neat addition to the Apple Watch.

If you do want to check your body temperature using the Apple Watch, you’ll have to use the watch while sleeping for five days after which the watch will establish a baseline. The data is then presented on Apple’s Health App. According to the company’s website, wrist temperatures can vary with changes to your “diet and exercise, alcohol consumption, sleep environment, or physiological factors such as menstrual cycles and illness.” The addition of the temperature sensor is an excellent move, although I believe we are yet to witness its full potential.

Health Tracking

The Apple Watch Series 8 also brings back the highly accurate tracking features with its health sensors. It offers excellent blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring and ECG support. It is worth noting that despite the accuracy of these sensors, Apple notes that the watch is no substitute for medical professionals and data obtained from these sensors should only be used as references.

Apart from a vast array of health metrics, the Apple Watch Series 8 also tracks your steps, distance, resting and active energy, and 24/7 heart rate. Sleep tracking also gets a boost on the Apple Watch Series 8 with more detailed sleep metrics. The watch now tracks the time you spend Awake, in Deep sleep, Core Sleep, and REM Sleep. All sleep metrics are displayed on the Health app, which also gives you a chart of your sleep data from past weeks or months, allowing you to compare.

Crash Detection

Crash detection was undoubtedly one of the most talked about feature at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event. Apple’s new Crash Detection feature uses the watch’s upgraded motion sensors to alert emergency services and contacts when you have been in a car crash. The Apple Watch already features ‘Fall Detection” and emergency SOS, but ‘Crash Detection’ takes things to a whole new level and could potentially save your life. The two new motion sensors, an improved gyroscope, and accelerometer, all contribute to bringing ‘Crash Detection’ to the Watch Series 8. In cases where the difference between life and death is a matter of seconds, Crash Detection would be vital in saving lives.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, not much has changed when using the Watch Series 8 to its full potential. The Watch Series 8 is touted to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, that is almost doubled in low power mode with Apple touting up to 36 hours of battery life. The Low Power mode can be toggled from the control centre and turns off select power consuming features on the watch. The mode will turn off several features including the always-on display, real-time health sensors, delay notifications, and more. However, you can still track activities and get health information as and when needed.

I wore the Apple Watch to bed with 100 percent battery life and then used the watch for a further three hours of cycling and was still left with around 50 percent battery life before hitting the sack again. Since I was working from home, my usage of the watch was limited in between naps and workouts. But even so, battery life was more than sufficient to get me through an entire day. Additionally, the Watch Series 8 takes around 90 minutes to go from 0 to 100 percent. Overall, the Low Power mode with watchOS 9 is an excellent addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, while battery life was adequate for a day and half of usage.

And there’s more

When it comes to software, the Apple Watch Series 8 is covered by watchOS 9, which has a new Medications app to track the meds and vitamins taken daily. watchOS 9 also has a new Compass app, while the Calendar app allows you to create events from your wrist. When it comes to performance, the Watch Series 8 offers smooth navigation with no slowdowns. The interface is also easier to use, and apps are easily accessible. You also get noise warnings in surroundings with high volumes that can be harmful to your ears.

You can also use the Apple Watch Series 8 to take calls, reply to texts, stream music, and much more. And I have to say that the watch delivered the best calling experience of any smartwatch I tested. There’s a lot on offer with watchOS 9 with tons of apps for podcasts, music, and more. Despite its excellent hardware, the Apple Watch Series 8 is incomplete without watchOS 9.

Verdict

The Apple Watch Series 8 takes a lot of its cues from its predecessor. Apple has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the Apple Watch Series 8, although if you are coming from the Watch Series 7, the upgrades are not instrumental. But that is saying a lot considering the Apple Watch Series 7 (Review) was one of the best, if not the best, smartwatches in the market. The Apple Watch Series 8, in many ways, is nothing out of the ordinary but that is hardly a bad thing considering what’s on offer here. It checks all the right boxes and bringing some intuitive new features with tons future potential. While the Apple Watch Ultra is a major leap for the company, the Series 8 remains the best choice for those looking for a more active lifestyle.

And it isn’t just the intelligent features, accurate tracking, and insightful metrics but the Apple Watch looks great, feels comfortable, and is well-built. watchOS 9 also allows for a plethora of visual customisations and is only getting better with time. Sure, there is still room for some improvement here, particularly in the battery and temperature sensing departments. Despite its many ‘pros’, the Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t come cheap, particularly the more durable stainless-steel models. However, there’s no doubt that the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best companion fitness smartwatch for the everyday iPhone user.