Apple struggles with inner turmoil, turf wars over Siri: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Siri is "widely derided" within the company as Apple's strict stance on privacy meant they did not invest in building analytical tools for the virtual assistant

CEO Tim Cook and other executives within the company have requested Siri's responses be written by a team of 20 writers, instead of them being AI-generated (Representative Image)

Apple's reluctance to loosen its stance on user privacy and organisational issues have led to Siri being, "widely derided" within the company.

As reported by MacRumors, a new report from the publication, The Information, sheds light on what seems to have gone wrong with Apple's Siri voice assistant and the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) efforts.

The article cites over three dozen former employees of the company who say that by 2018, the Siri team had "devolved into a mess, driven by petty turf battles between senior leaders and heated arguments over the direction of the assistant."