Amazon Grand Gaming Days goes live; check top offers on laptops and other PC accessories

Amazon has announced The Grand Gaming Days sale from 8th December 2022 to 12th December 2022. The special four-days sale has a lot of great deals on PC peripherals, desktops, gaming laptops and more.

The company says that the sale period will see discounts up to 50% on popular brands such as Dell, Acer, Asus, MSI and more. Customers can get 10% instant discount up to Rs 300 with City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Cards, and up to 5% instant discount up to Rs 250 with HSBC Cashback Card Credit Cards.

Some of the highlighted deals include the Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop, which we called "almost perfect," with the major letdown being the somewhat sub-par display.

It comes with AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It also has an one-month subscription to PC Game Pass included. It is available for Rs 73,990 during the sale.

Another deal is on Acer's Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. During the sale, you can pick it up for Rs 59,990.

The MSI Katana GF66 has Intel's 12th Generation Core i7-12650H processor and Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU. It is currently discounted at Rs 1,04,990.

Dell's G15-5515 laptop is also on sale and comes with AMD' Ryzen 5 5600 CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU. You can buy it on sale for Rs 69,990. You can view more top offers and deals over here.

