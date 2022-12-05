 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airtel, Meta join hands to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

Airtel and Meta will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS-based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India

Bharti Airtel and Meta Platforms Inc on December 5 announced a collaboration to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem.

Airtel, a leading digital communication solutions provider in the country, and Meta will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS-based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India, the firms said in a press release.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Global Business, Bharti Airtel said, “We, at Airtel, are delighted to deepen our partnership with Meta to serve India’s digitally connected economy by leveraging the technology and infrastructure strengths of both companies. With our contributions to the 2Africa cable and Open RAN, we are investing in crucial and progressive connectivity infrastructure which is needed to support the increasing demand for high-speed data in India. We look forward to working closely with Meta to deliver best-in-class digital experiences to our customers in India.”

With the constant endeavour to augment the nation’s infrastructure, Airtel will partner with Meta and STC to extend 2Africa Pearls to India.

2Africa is the world’s longest subsea cable system and is expected to provide faster internet connectivity to almost three billion people globally.