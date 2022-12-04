Meta rolls out update for Quest Pro VR headset, adds background audio, mixed reality capture

Meta employees demonstrate the Quest Pro. Photographer: Nic Coury/Bloomberg

Meta has rolled out a new update for the Quest Pro VR headset that adds a lot of requested features. The first of which is background audio playback. While playing a game on the headset, you can use the Quest Pro's browser to stream audio in the background.

When you jump in-game, you will still hear the audio from the stream. This allows you to set up podcasts or your favourite playlist on a streaming service to play in the background as you game.

Mixed Reality capture allows users to blend virtual reality elements with the real world, allowing the capture of footage juxtaposed with both elements.

Previously, this was limited to just virtual reality objects, while the real- world environment would get blurred out. You can capture by pulling up the Quest Pro's Quick Action Bar, selecting Camera and then "Record Video."

Users can now make their wish lists on the Meta Store public and share them with friends. If they have an account with the store, the friends can send gifts directly from each other's wish lists.

Meta has streamlined the user interface of Quest Mobile app to put friends front and centre. It is now easier to see when you're contacts are online or what they are doing. It is also easier to send them a quick message to set up a play session.

The app now has a widget that can be added to a smartphone's home screen, which will show the headset and controller's battery life. It also allows users to quickly start casting, launch apps and control device settings.

Meta has also added a "virtual mirror" to its home environment to make it easier to change your digital avatar's appearance.