Cement demand revives as slack season ends, govt infra spend picks up

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

Industry margins set to rebound on recovery in prices and drop in fuel costs; UltraTech, JK Cement and Dalmia Bharat are among top analyst stock picks.

The Indian cement industry, which had been reeling under low demand, lower realisations and higher operating costs, is seeing early signs of demand revival in most regions.

Interactions with industry experts reveal that the demand revival is stronger in East and South India and is likely to be complemented by margin improvement as the price hikes become more sustainable. The cement industry had to roll back price hikes in the previous quarter for a want of steady demand.

Demand recovery

The September ending quarter is seasonally a weak quarter for the cement industry because of monsoons when the construction activity is slack. This time the demand also remained subdued in October due to the extended rainy season in some places and the onset of the festive season when construction activity slows down. The sector witnessed a turnaround in demand from mid-November.

An analyst at the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Moneycontrol, “The volumes grew 18-20 percent on year in November, aided by the absence of festive season and low base of last year.” Volumes during last year's comparable period were impacted by sand mining issues in the Eastern region. “We estimate combined volume growth of 6- 7 percent YoY in October-November 2022,” the analyst said.

The non-trade segment is the likely driving force behind the current revival in demand, backed by government spending on infrastructure projects. However, the trade, or IHB (individual house builder), segment is still to take off.