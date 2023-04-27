 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

PowerWatch | Renewables contribute 11% to meet India's current power demand; share of coal at 77%

Sweta Goswami
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

As on April 26, the contribution of renewable energy sources (RES) such as solar, wind and biomass to meet the power demand was 11 percent, whereas, the share of coal-fired thermal power plants was 77 percent.

Power demand remained below 200 GW on April 26.

At least 77 percent of India's electricity demand is currently being met by coal-fired power plants, even as the country met a peak power demand of 195.8 gigawatts (GW) on April 26.

The demand which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, decreased to 59 megawatts (MW) from 294 MW on April 25.

Government data showed that as on April 26, the contribution of renewable energy sources (RES) such as solar, wind and biomass to meet the power demand was 11 percent, whereas, the share of coal-fired thermal power plants was 77 percent. The role of hydropower projects was 7 percent. Nuclear, lignite and gas-based plants contributed 2 percent each, the data stated.

To increase the contribution of renewable energy sources in India's total energy mix in the coming years, the government has now asked central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) - NTPC Ltd, Solar Energy Corporation Of India (SECI) Ltd., NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd - to float 10-15 GW of tenders each. In total, the government has set a target of inviting bids for 50 GW of renewable energy projects annually, starting this financial year.