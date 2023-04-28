 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

PowerWatch | India’s power demand may crawl back to 200+ GW in coming week

Sweta Goswami
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

The coal stock situation is “manageable”, as of now, data accessed by Moneycontrol shows. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 32 had critical stocks. Last year at this time, the number of such plants was around 96.

Power demand has been gradually increasing since April 24.

India's power demand has been gradually increasing over the last four days, with the country meeting a peak demand of 196.2 gigawatts (GW) on April 27, data accessed by Moneycontrol showed. The demand, which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 98 megawatts (MW).

If the gradual climb continues, India's power demand would cross 200 GW again in the coming week. Data analysed by Moneycontrol showed that between April 1 to April 27, the daily peak demand breached the 200 GW mark in 9 days. With the rise in the overall demand, trade volumes in the power exchanges, except the high-price segment, have also increased.

Also read: High Price Day Ahead Market at power exchanges had no trade for over a month since launch

Late last week, several parts of the country were lashed by unseasonal rain, which caused damage to the wheat crop, but brought respite from soaring temperatures.