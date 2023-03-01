 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power demand: NTPC to generate 5,000 MW through gas-based plants in April-May

Sweta Goswami
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

In December, the government asked state-run GAIL (India) and NTPC to increase imports of natural gas to supplement power generation.

With the peak power demand expected to hit 229 gigawatt (GW) in April, the power ministry has directed its public sector undertaking (PSU) NTPC Limited to operate and generate all its gas-based power plants to full capacity for a month, Alok Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Power told Moneycontrol.

“We have asked NTPC to generate 5,000 MW from its gas-based power plants for a month from April 15 to May 15. The gas supply for the same has been arranged,” said Kumar.

GAIL (India) is going to supply power to NTPC and the quantum that would be required is going to be about 248 Metric Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu).

The state-run power generator has 4,017 MW of gas-based capacity in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Haryana. Another 2,494 MW capacity is through its joint ventures or subsidiaries.