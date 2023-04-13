MC Exclusive | Price cap in power exchanges slashed to Rs 10 per unit from Rs 12: RK Singh

The price ceiling for the trade of electricity in the power exchanges has been reduced from Rs 12 per unit to Rs 10, Minister for Power and Renewable Energy, RK Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview on April 13.

The new price cap of Rs 10/kWh is applicable across all market segments, except for the high-price market where expensive power is traded. Besides, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has also slashed the price ceiling for the high price day ahead market (HP-DAM) from Rs 50/kWh to Rs 20 per unit, the latest CERC order accessed by Moneycontrol showed. Both the revised price caps came into effect on April 4.

Power exchanges currently constitute 7 percent of the total electricity consumption in India in terms of billing

When asked about power tariffs being increased across most states this year (electricity is a concurrent subject as per the Indian Constitution), Singh said tariffs in India remained level during a time when all other countries were struggling with a high cost of electricity due to an increase in gas prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In fact, I have brought down the price ceiling in the power exchanges from Rs 12 to Rs 10 per unit. A year ago, the same price cap was Rs 20. If the cost of generation is, let's say Rs 2.5 per unit, why should you sell for Rs 12 or 20? So, this will ultimately help in keeping power tariffs low even when the demand rises in the coming months," the minister said. The timing of the order is significant because temperatures have begun to rise, resulting in a surge in power demand. As electricity consumption increases, the trade volumes in the power exchanges also go up to cater to the high demand. The reduction of prices will not only result in lower power costs for the buyers (discoms, states, power utilities) in the bourses but will also impact in levelling of tariffs in the power bills of end consumers.

Sweta Goswami