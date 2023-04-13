 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

MC Exclusive | Price cap in power exchanges slashed to Rs 10 per unit from Rs 12: RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

Besides, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has also slashed the price ceiling for the high price day ahead market (HP-DAM) from Rs 50/kWh to Rs 20 per unit, the latest CERC order accessed by Moneycontrol showed. Both the revised price caps came into effect from April 4.

Price cap in the power exchanges have been reduced to Rs 10 per unit.

The price ceiling for the trade of electricity in the power exchanges has been reduced from Rs 12 per unit to Rs 10, Minister for Power and Renewable Energy, RK Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview on April 13.

The new price cap of Rs 10/kWh is applicable across all market segments, except for the high-price market where expensive power is traded. Besides, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has also slashed the price ceiling for the high price day ahead market (HP-DAM) from Rs 50/kWh to Rs 20 per unit, the latest CERC order accessed by Moneycontrol showed. Both the revised price caps came into effect on April 4.

Power exchanges currently constitute 7 percent of the total electricity consumption in India in terms of billing

When asked about power tariffs being increased across most states this year (electricity is a concurrent subject as per the Indian Constitution), Singh said tariffs in India remained level during a time when all other countries were struggling with a high cost of electricity due to an increase in gas prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war.